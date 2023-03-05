GENEVA, Ohio -- After a strong showing on Day 1, the Oil City and Franklin swim teams continued to shine in the pool for Day 2 on Saturday in the District 10 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships held at the Spire Institute.
Coach Eric Smith's Oilers finished third in the boys team standings with 260.5 points and the girls placed seventh with 122 points while having a total of 11 swimmers qualify in 10 events for next week's PIAA Championships at Bucknell University.
"I was really happy with how we performed at districts. I think everyone had a lifetime best swim in some event this weekend," Eric Smith said. "We have 11 swimmers moving on to states and that's the most we've ever had in one trip."
Coach Charlie Smith's Knights also fared well as the boys placed fourth with 172.5 points while the girls were 12th with 82 points while having five swimmers advance to the state meet in eight events.
"It was one of the best district meets I've seen in awhile and I couldn't be more thrilled with how we performed," Charlie Smith said. "I was expecting a strong showing from our boys, but after finishing third in the region, we were shocked to find out we finished in fourth place at districts. I'm so proud for all of the kids."
The biggest highlight of the day for the Oilers was the performance of the boys' 400 freestyle relay team that qualified for the state meet after placing second. The foursome of Caleb Stover, Charlie Motter, Garrett Morse and Logan Rakow also set a school record with a time of 3:21.02 in the process.
"They beat the old record set in 2020 by three seconds and that's the fourth time in the last five years that record has fallen," Eric Smith said.
Franklin's 400 free relay team was close behind as the foursome of Nate Pfennigwerth, Ethan Nightingale, Kye Winslow and Camden Smith ended up third with a time of 3:21.25 and also advanced to the state meet.
"Our seed time was not our best time as somebody was always tired when we swam that event during the season," Charlie Smith said. "But, the time that we swam was just ridiculous as we dropped 11 seconds and squeaked into our all-time Top 10 list. I didn't think we'd get there."
The Oilers will be sending three relays to states as the 200 medley relay team of Bob Wheeler, Sam Smith, Connor Malek and Morse and the record-breaking 200 free relay team of Stover, Motter, Malek and Rakow also qualified from Friday's competition.
"This is the first time in program history that we had all three relays qualify for the state meet," Eric Smith said.
Franklin's 200 medley relay team of Winslow, Pfennigwerth, Smith and Nightingale also advanced to the state meet from Friday's action.
Alaina Brown and Smith shared the spotlight in individual events for the Knights on Saturday as Brown placed second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:08.12 while Smith was second in the 100 free with an effort of 47.35. Both were good enough to qualify for states. Both also qualified for an event from Friday with Brown's coming in the 200 individual medley and Smith's in the 100 butterfly.
Oil City's Stover (7th, 49.87), Rakow (8th, 50.26), Motter (10th, 51.38) and Clae Thompson (21st, 55.36) also competed in the boys' 100 free.
"Alaina has not swam this event heavily for two years, so we were shocked that she was the No. 1 seed at districts because this is not her event," Charlie Smith said. "This is not an event she should be in, so for her to drop time and finish in second place, I'm so thrilled for her performance in that race.
"After Cam's performance in the 100 butterfly on Friday, we expected him to have a good swim in the 100 free," he continued. "But, he dropped more time than I expected from a 49 to a low 47. He also moved up to No. 4 on our all-time Top 10 list."
Oil City had two other swimmers qualify for the PIAA meet in individual events on Saturday as Kallie Smith finished fourth in the 100 backstroke and broke a school record with a time of 1:01.19. The old mark of 1:01.47 was set in 1995 by Betsy Marshall. Connor Malek also qualified in the 500 free after placing fourth with a time of 5:04.90. Smith also qualified for the PIAA meet in the 200 I.M. on Friday
Franklin's Allyson Wilson (18th, 1:07.25) and Oil City's Brea Fennick (19th, 1:07.35) also competed in the girls' 100 back while Franklin's Dathan Weaver (13th, 5:37.14) and Oil City's Jacob Wenner (15th, 5:45.73) also competed in the boys' 500 free.
"Kallie's record-breaking swim was more than a year in the making while Connor moved into the No. 4 spot in our Top 10 list with his time," Eric Smith said.
Kallie Smith also helped the girls' 400 free relay team qualify for states with a time of 3:49.15. The foursome, which also included Brea Fennick, Emily Russell and Madyson Kissell moved up from their No. 5 seeding to finish third. The foursome also qualified for the 200 free relay from Friday.
Franklin's 400 free relay team of Sydni Hoobler, Ellie Coyer, Wilson and Logan Stumpf teamed up to finish 12th.
"The girls really exceeded our expectations in that event," Eric Smith said. "They were a long shot to make the state meet, but the girls responded with best splits all along the race."
Rounding out the state qualifiers from Saturday's competition was Pfennigwerth with his third-place showing in the 100 breast with a time of 1:02.18. Oil City's Sam Smith earned a medal in the event for the Oilers after placing fifth with an effort of 1:03.24. Elijah Collins (1:13.15) added a 19th-place showing for the Oilers.
Pfennigwerth and Stover also qualified for the state meet in the 50 free on Friday as the two tied for second place while Rakow also moved on to states in the 200 free from Friday's action.
Also competing on Saturday in the girls meet for the Oilers were Russell (11th, 57.23) in the 100 free and Kissell (7th, 5:39.36) in the 500 free while Franklin's Coyer was 24th in the 500 free (6:06.23).
Franklin's Winslow finished eighth in the boys' 100 back (57.35) on Saturday while Oil City's Morse (9th, 58.08), Wheeler (1th, 59.95), Jackson Dilks (16th, 1:03.77) and Logan Richar (20th, 1:05.96) also competed in the event.