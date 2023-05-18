DISTRICT 10 BOYS VOLLEYBALL
May 23
at Cochranton H.S.
Meadville vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 6 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Conneaut Area, 7:30 p.m.
at Meadville
Cochranton vs. Rocky Grove, 6 p.m.
Saegertown vs. Cambridge Springs, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 9 BASEBALL
CLASS 1A
Tuesday, May 23
Union/A-C Valley (5) at Cameron County (4), 4:30 p.m.
Elk County Catholic (6) at Otto-Eldred (3), 4:30 p.m.
Byes: DuBois Central Catholic (1), Clarion (2).
Thursday, May 25
Semifinals
Cameron County or Union/A-C Valley vs. DCC, TBA
Otto-Eldred or ECC vs. Clarion, TBA
Monday, May 29
Championship
at Showers Field
TBD vs. TBD
CLASS 2A
Monday, May 22
Moniteau (8) vs. Cranberry (9) at Pullman Park, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
Moniteau or Cranberry vs. Redbank Valley (1) at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Clarion-Limestone (5) at Johnsonburg (4), 4:30 p.m.
Kane (7) at Port Allegany (2), 4:30 p.m.
Coudersport (6) vs. Karns City (3) at Pullman Park, 4:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 9 SOFTBALL
CLASS 1A
Monday, May 22
Forest Area (5) at Union/A-C Valley (4), 4 p.m.
Redbank Valley (6) vs. Elk County Catholic (3) at Benzinger Park, 7:30 p.m.
Byes: DuBois Central Catholic (1), Otto-Eldred (2).
Wednesday, May 24
Semifinals
Forest Area or Union/A-C Valley vs. DCC, TBA
ECC or Redbank Valley vs. Otto-Eldred, TBA
Monday, May 29
Championship
at Heindl Field
TBD vs. TBD
CLASS 2A
Monday, May 22
Karns City (5) at Johnsonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Keystone (6) at Cranberry (3), 4 p.m.
Brookville (7) at Moniteau (2), 4 p.m.
Bye: Curwensville (1).
Wednesday, May 24
Semifinals
TBD vs. Curwensville
TBD vs. TBD
Monday, May 29
Championships
at Heindl Field
TBD vs. TBD