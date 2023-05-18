DISTRICT 10 BOYS VOLLEYBALL

May 23

at Cochranton H.S.

Meadville vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 6 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Conneaut Area, 7:30 p.m.

at Meadville

Cochranton vs. Rocky Grove, 6 p.m.

Saegertown vs. Cambridge Springs, 7:30 p.m.

 

DISTRICT 9 BASEBALL

CLASS 1A

Tuesday, May 23

Union/A-C Valley (5) at Cameron County (4), 4:30 p.m.

Elk County Catholic (6) at Otto-Eldred (3), 4:30 p.m.

Byes: DuBois Central Catholic (1), Clarion (2).

Thursday, May 25

Semifinals

Cameron County or Union/A-C Valley vs. DCC, TBA

Otto-Eldred or ECC vs. Clarion, TBA

Monday, May 29

Championship

at Showers Field

TBD vs. TBD

CLASS 2A

Monday, May 22

Moniteau (8) vs. Cranberry (9) at Pullman Park, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Moniteau or Cranberry vs. Redbank Valley (1) at Union, 4:30 p.m.

Clarion-Limestone (5) at Johnsonburg (4), 4:30 p.m.

Kane (7) at Port Allegany (2), 4:30 p.m.

Coudersport (6) vs. Karns City (3) at Pullman Park, 4:30 p.m.

 

DISTRICT 9 SOFTBALL

CLASS 1A

Monday, May 22

Forest Area (5) at Union/A-C Valley (4), 4 p.m.

Redbank Valley (6) vs. Elk County Catholic (3) at Benzinger Park, 7:30 p.m.

Byes: DuBois Central Catholic (1), Otto-Eldred (2).

Wednesday, May 24

Semifinals

Forest Area or Union/A-C Valley vs. DCC, TBA

ECC or Redbank Valley vs. Otto-Eldred, TBA

Monday, May 29

Championship

at Heindl Field

TBD vs. TBD

CLASS 2A

Monday, May 22

Karns City (5) at Johnsonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Keystone (6) at Cranberry (3), 4 p.m.

Brookville (7) at Moniteau (2), 4 p.m.

Bye: Curwensville (1).

Wednesday, May 24

Semifinals

TBD vs. Curwensville

TBD vs. TBD

Monday, May 29

Championships

at Heindl Field

TBD vs. TBD

