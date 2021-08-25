Aug. 25, 1999
Former students who attended the Lyons School met for a reunion. There were 62 students and their guests in attendance.
Venango Training and Development Center held its annual golf outing at Hi-Level Golf Course in Kossuth. Sixty-eight golfers participated. The first-place team consisted of Dave Brueck, Jay Kerle, Matt Demattels and Brian Kerle of Clarion.
A daughter was born at 10:14 a.m. Tuesday to Philip and Amy Keth of Shippenville.
Aug. 25, 1977
Approximately 250 of the 750 employees idled by the machinists strike at Chicago Pneumatic Tool have been called back to work, one week after the company and the union agreed to a one-year contract which ended the three-and-a-half-month walkout.
The cooling trend throughout the county continued last night, with temperatures dropping to frost levels in some areas.
Aug. 25, 1955
Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Bentley, 247 Grant St., have returned from a motor trip to Gettysburg, Philadelphia and Atlantic City.
A son was born today in the Franklin Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. John Stephens, Franklin Star Route.
Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Spencer, 1413 Eagle St., have returned from a tour of Canada, stopping at Toronto, North Bay and Sturgeon Falls. En route they stopped at the Boy Scout Jamboree at Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Aug. 25, 1933
The Franklin Garden Club will consider plans for a fall flower show at its meeting in the library Tuesday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter M. Drake and daughter, Miss Sally Drake, have returned from the Century of Progress Exhibition, going by way of the Great Lakes.