Oil City softball league looks to celebrate 25th season
By Dylan Lux
The Derrick * News Herald
“Let’s shift it into second gear!” “That’s a double strike!” “Hey, use that real hot bat!”
These are just a few of the phrases that can be heard at Mitchell Field in Oil City, where the 55+ softball league holds their games.
The group features players from ages 54 to 91 years old, and has had 268 members over the years of its existence. Currently, the league has 70 members, and five different teams.
Notably, the group has had All-Pro NFL Cornerback, Rolland “Bay” Lawrence in past years.
The league has been playing since 1999, and this season is their 25th. To commemorate their longevity, they are hosting a “Fan Appreciation Day” at Mitchell Field on July 19.
This day, said League President Joe Gerzina, is a thank-you for the players’ families and friends who have supported them throughout the seasons.
The League’s Board has also started this season with a new Constitution, Rules of Play, and will be joining the community with a float in the Oil Heritage Parade.
“It’s not just about a bunch of guys playing softball,” Gerzina said. “It’s about a bunch of guys playing softball bringing the community together.”
And come together they have, as the 55+ group have already begun repairs on Mitchell Field, with contributions from sponsors Vincent Excavating, Bert Klapec Inc. and Hartland Homes. The league has also signed up 10 additional sponsors.
Featured at Fan Appreciation Day will be opening ceremonies such as an invocation, a proclamation by Mayor Bill Moon, the singing of the national anthem, and times where players and fans can talk and spend their time together.
Also at the fan event, there will be a double header softball game in which the 55+ players will take part in.
The festivities will start at 8:30 a.m. on July 19, and the opening ceremonies will begin at
9:00 a.m.