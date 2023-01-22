WARREN, Ohio -- Cranberry had six wrestlers bring home championships on its way to the team title while Franklin also had a pair of first-place winners on Saturday at the 62nd Annual Howland Invitational.
For the Berries, Dalton Wenner (106 pounds), Elijah Brosius (120), Conner Reszkowski (132), Dane Wenner (138), Devyn Fleeger (150) and Brayden McFetridge (190) won titles while the Knights were represented atop the podium by Cael Dailey (113) and Jonah Heckathorne (175).
Cranberry won the team tournament with 199 points, well ahead of second-place Howland's 175, while Franklin placed sixth with 100 points.
At 106, Dalton Wenner needed just 33 seconds to wrap up his trophy as he decked West Geauga's Anderson Louden in seven seconds in the semis before taking just slightly longer -- 26 seconds -- to top Howland's Patrick Neff for the title.
That was a theme throughout for the Berries as Brosius, Reszkowski, Dane Wenner and Fleeger all won their titles by way of pinfall, while McFetridge claimed his by injury default just 11 seconds into his title bout.
At 120, Brosius dropped West Geauga's Caden Kaleal in 1:20 to advance to the title tilt, where he needed 5:37 to deck Howland's Deacon Mock to finish 4-0 on the day.
Reszkowski, who went 4-0 at 132 with four pins, finished Jackson Milton's Brayden Greathouse in 1:14 in the semis and followed it up with a 1:15 decking of Chaney's Ethan Rose for the championship.
At 138, Dane Wenner went 4-0 and won by disqualification in the semis before topping United Local's Jenson Baker in 1:01 for his title, while at 150, Fleeger won his championship with a 4:16 pin over West Geauga's Quentin Artino in the finals after pulling out an 8-2 decision over Howland's Carter Mock in the semis.
McFetridge racked up three pins, including a 1:01 decking of Franklin's Kadin Karns in the semis, before his injury default win over Chaney's Jawan Freeman for first-place at 190.
On Franklin's side of the action, Dailey put together three straight pins to reach the finals, where he rolled past Cranberry's Alex McLaughlin with a 13-2 major decision to finish 4-0 at 113.
At 175, Heckathorne went a perfect 5-0 in the bracket for the Knights, recording nothing but pins along the way. After his first three matches resulted in deckings of 13 seconds, 1:23 and 2:12, he dropped West Geauga's Nasir Levy in 2:18 in the semis and handed the same fate to Howland's Christopher Mijavec in the title tilt, this one coming in 4:52.
Also in competition at the tournament were Cranberry's McLaughlin (2nd, 113), Brandon Murray (3rd, 126), Danny DeLong (4th, 144), Jack Nuhfer (3rd, 157), Jaden Smalley (6th, 165) and Henry Milford (6th, 285); and Franklin's Dallas Ross (5th, 126), Calan Hollis (3rd, 144), Logan Gavin (8th, 150), Drew Kockler (7th, 150), Ethan Hart (5th, 157), Karns (4th, 190) and Jeremy Cunningham (7th, 215).
"Although our entire team did not travel due to illnesses and injuries, we still held our own and claimed several spots on the podium," Franklin head coach John Heckathorne said. "Everyone wrestled well and showed improvement."