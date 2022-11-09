In an effort to raise money for the Franklin Red and Black Club, members of the Knights' football team took off their helmets and shoulder pads and donned shorts and tank tops to take on members of the girls volleyball team in an exhibition volleyball match on Wednesday night at the high school gymnasium.
To begin the night, members of the Franklin junior varsity football team played the junior varsity volleyball team in a best-of-3 match while the FHS varsity football players faced off with the varsity girls volleyball team in another fun best-of-3 match with all proceeds from donations at the door and concession sales going to fund the Red and Black Club. Coaches from the volleyball team also acted as referees.
"The Red and Black Club is the heart and soul of all our sports programs as it gives all the kids the opportunity to have additional equipment and supplies that they need that go beyond the budget. So, fundraising for every sport is fundamentally important," Franklin head football coach Matt Turk said. "We as head coaches are making a concerted effort to collaborate and raise as many funds as possible in order to evolve all of our sports programs at Franklin High School."
In the past, members of the girls volleyball team squared off annually with members of the football team in a informal match for fun and fundraising, but the tradition had fallen by the wayside until being revived again this year.
"I think the fact that this event was brought back goes to show that we are coming back together as a program to raise money for such a critically important part of all of our sports programs in the school district," Turk said.