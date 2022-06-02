Excela Health, a 578-bed, tertiary-based health system in Westmoreland County, serves more than 23,000 inpatients, 700,000 outpatients and has 100,000 emergency visits annually.
With more than 700 physicians and allied health professionals, and 4,300 employees, the system says it is a regional leader in clinical areas such as cardiovascular disease, orthopedics and emergency medicine.
Excela has received recognition by U.S. News & World Report in its list of top-ranked regional hospitals and achieved Magnet Recognition, the highest honor for nursing professionalism and superior patient care given by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Butler Health Sytem has more than 70 outpatient locations, employs 3,000 people and has over 270 providers, making it the largest health care employer in Clarion County and largest employer in Butler County.
BHS has been an independent community health system for over a century.