The Peace Corps was started in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy, and designed as a way to help those in need with things such as education, health, environment, agriculture, community economic development and youth development.
According to Peace Corps Public Affairs Specialist Erin Curran, there is no upper-age limit to join the Peace Corps.
“Younger is certainly more typical, but our older volunteers bring a different set of skills and experiences that make them equally valuable,” she said.
Anyone interested in learning more can find information at peacecorps.gov.
— Austin Gray