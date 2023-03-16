The Venango Training and Development Center provides a multitude of rehabilitative programs (the largest being vocational and employment focused) to disabled or disadvantaged individuals, according to the VTDC website.
The trainees learn skills they can use at VTDC (and many other places) for contract projects — order fulfillment, mailings, document imaging and shredding — and they are paid for their work.
Programs include training in "licensed pre-vocational centers, licensed adult training facilities, supported employment, vocational evaluation and community based work assessments, transitional employment, home & community habilitation, a mental health drop-in center, fairweather lodges, and a fairweather training lodge."