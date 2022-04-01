DISTRICT 10 BOYS SWIMMING ALL-STARS
REGION 1
First team
200 medley relay -- Titusville (Sam Wright, senior, David Hauptman, senior, Conan Young, senior, Duncan Young, senior).
200 free -- Mark Cattron, sophomore, Sharon.
200 I.M. -- Mark Cattron, sophomore, Sharon.
50 free -- Mark Cattron, sophomore, Sharon.
100 fly -- Conan Young, senior, Titusville.
100 free -- Camden Smith, freshman, Franklin.
500 free -- Jason Basile, senior, Sharon.
200 free relay -- Oil City (Logan Richar, junior, Garrett Morse, junior, Charlie Motter, sophomore, Caleb Stover, sophomore).
100 back -- Mark Cattron, sophomore, Sharon.
100 breast -- David Hauptman, senior, Titusville.
400 free relay -- Titusville (Sam Wright, senior, Joe Herman, freshman, Conan Young, senior, Duncan Young, senior).
Second team
200 medley relay -- Franklin (Kye Winslow, freshman, Nate Pfennigwerth, sophomore, Camden Smith, freshman, Ethan Nightingale, sophomore).
200 free -- Jason Basile, senior, Sharon.
200 I.M. -- David Hauptman, senior, Titusville.
50 free -- Connor Wallace, junior, Slippery Rock.
100 fly -- Jason Basile, senior, Sharon.
100 free -- Connor Wallace, junior, Slippery Rock.
500 free -- Duncan Young, senior, Titusville.
200 free relay -- Franklin (Kye Winslow, freshman, Nate Pfennigwerth, sophomore, Camden Smith, freshman, Ethan Nightingale, sophomore).
100 back -- Conan Young, senior, Titusville.
100 breast -- Alex Reynolds, freshman, Titusville.
400 free relay -- Franklin (Kye Winslow, freshman, Nate Pfennigwerth, sophomore, Camden Smith, freshman, Ethan Nightingale, sophomore).
Region champion -- Titusville.
Region swimmer/diver of the year -- Mark Cattron, Sharon.
REGION 2
First team
200 medley relay -- Fairview (Matthew Shollenberger, junior, Mitchell Myers, junior, Finn Jensen, freshman, Evan Grimm, sophomore).
200 free -- Grant Girts, senior, North East.
200 I.M. -- Jacob Carstater, junior, Girard.
50 free -- Jonathan Albers, junior, Corry.
100 fly -- Evan Kemp, junior, North East.
100 free -- Jonathan Albers, junior, Corry.
500 free -- Colin Bolla, junior, Fairview.
200 free relay -- Fairview (Noah Lyons, senior, Finn Jensen, freshman, Matthew Shollenberger, junior, Mitchell Myers, junior).
100 back -- Evan Kemp, junior, North East.
100 breast -- Jacob Carstater, junior, Girard.
400 free relay -- North East (Grant Girts, senior, Jackson Currier, senior, Mason Currier, junior, Evan Kemp, junior).
Second team
200 medley relay -- North East (Evan Kemp, junior, Mason Currier, junior, Grant Girts, senior, Collin Lawry, junior).
200 free -- Eli Rhoades, junior, Harbor Creek.
200 I.M. -- Jack Trabold, junior, Fairview.
50 free -- Tanner Pike, junior, Union City.
100 fly -- Grant Girts, senior, North East.
100 free -- Tanner Pike, junior, Union City.
500 free -- Ben Voli, junior, Fairview.
200 free relay -- Corry (Gavin Maleski, sophomore, Levi Ehrhart, sophomore, Logan Amy, freshman, Jonathan Albers, junior).
100 back -- Matthew Shollenberger, junior, Fairview.
100 breast -- Logan Amy, freshman, Corry.
400 free relay -- Fairview (Garrett Thayer, senior, Jack Trabold, junior, Matthew Shollenberger, junior, Mitchell Myers, junior).
Region champion -- Fairview.
Region swimmer/diver of the year -- Evan Kemp, North East.
REGION 3
First team
200 medley relay -- Cathedral Prep (Mitchell Bradford, junior, Matthew Hinman, freshman, Aidan Levis, junior, Kyle Sargent, senior).
200 free -- Hugh Harrison, sophomore, Warren.
200 I.M. -- Mitchell Bradford, junior, Cathedral Prep.
50 free -- Kyle Sargent, senior, Cathedral Prep.
100 fly -- Aidan Levis, junior, Cathedral Prep.
100 free -- Mitchell Bradford, junior, Cathedral Prep.
500 free -- Connor Moritz, senior, Cathedral Prep.
200 free relay -- Cathedral Prep (Hugh Wegley, senior, Anthony Frisina, junior, Charles Agresti, senior, Kyle Sargent, senior).
100 back -- Hugh Harrison, sophomore, Warren.
100 breast -- Matthew Hinman, freshman, Cathedral Prep.
400 free relay -- Cathedral Prep (Charles Agresti, senior, Kyle Sargent, senior, Aidan Levis, junior, Mitchell Bradford, junior).
Second team
200 medley relay -- Warren (Max Harrison, senior, Hugh Harrison, sophomore, Derek Hahn, senior, Graham Carr, senior).
200 free -- Connor Moritz, senior, Cathedral Prep.
200 I.M. -- Chris Zhou, junior, McDowell.
50 free -- Max Harrison, senior, Warren.
100 fly -- Derek Hahn, senior, Warren.
100 free -- Max Harrison, senior, Warren.
500 free -- Owen Carson, freshman, Cathedral Prep.
200 free relay -- McDowell (Chris Zhou, junior, Nick Publicover, sophomore, Camden Pierce, freshman, Nicolin Pierce, junior).
100 back -- Aidan Levis, junior, Cathedral Prep.
100 breast -- Chris Zhou, junior, McDowell.
400 free relay -- Warren (Graham Carr, senior, Derek Hahn, senior, Hugh Harrison, sophomore, Max Harrison, senior).
Region champion -- Cathedral Prep.
Region swimmer/diver of the year -- Mitchell Bradford, Cathedral Prep.