DISTRICT 10 BOYS SWIMMING ALL-STARS

REGION 1

First team

200 medley relay -- Titusville (Sam Wright, senior, David Hauptman, senior, Conan Young, senior, Duncan Young, senior).

200 free -- Mark Cattron, sophomore, Sharon.

200 I.M. -- Mark Cattron, sophomore, Sharon.

50 free -- Mark Cattron, sophomore, Sharon.

100 fly -- Conan Young, senior, Titusville.

100 free -- Camden Smith, freshman, Franklin.

500 free -- Jason Basile, senior, Sharon.

200 free relay -- Oil City (Logan Richar, junior, Garrett Morse, junior, Charlie Motter, sophomore, Caleb Stover, sophomore).

100 back -- Mark Cattron, sophomore, Sharon.

100 breast -- David Hauptman, senior, Titusville.

400 free relay -- Titusville (Sam Wright, senior, Joe Herman, freshman, Conan Young, senior, Duncan Young, senior).

Second team

200 medley relay -- Franklin (Kye Winslow, freshman, Nate Pfennigwerth, sophomore, Camden Smith, freshman, Ethan Nightingale, sophomore).

200 free -- Jason Basile, senior, Sharon.

200 I.M. -- David Hauptman, senior, Titusville.

50 free -- Connor Wallace, junior, Slippery Rock.

100 fly -- Jason Basile, senior, Sharon.

100 free -- Connor Wallace, junior, Slippery Rock.

500 free -- Duncan Young, senior, Titusville.

200 free relay -- Franklin (Kye Winslow, freshman, Nate Pfennigwerth, sophomore, Camden Smith, freshman, Ethan Nightingale, sophomore).

100 back -- Conan Young, senior, Titusville.

100 breast -- Alex Reynolds, freshman, Titusville.

400 free relay -- Franklin (Kye Winslow, freshman, Nate Pfennigwerth, sophomore, Camden Smith, freshman, Ethan Nightingale, sophomore).

Region champion -- Titusville.

Region swimmer/diver of the year -- Mark Cattron, Sharon.

REGION 2

First team

200 medley relay -- Fairview (Matthew Shollenberger, junior, Mitchell Myers, junior, Finn Jensen, freshman, Evan Grimm, sophomore).

200 free -- Grant Girts, senior, North East.

200 I.M. -- Jacob Carstater, junior, Girard.

50 free -- Jonathan Albers, junior, Corry.

100 fly -- Evan Kemp, junior, North East.

100 free -- Jonathan Albers, junior, Corry.

500 free -- Colin Bolla, junior, Fairview.

200 free relay -- Fairview (Noah Lyons, senior, Finn Jensen, freshman, Matthew Shollenberger, junior, Mitchell Myers, junior).

100 back -- Evan Kemp, junior, North East.

100 breast -- Jacob Carstater, junior, Girard.

400 free relay -- North East (Grant Girts, senior, Jackson Currier, senior, Mason Currier, junior, Evan Kemp, junior).

Second team

200 medley relay -- North East (Evan Kemp, junior, Mason Currier, junior, Grant Girts, senior, Collin Lawry, junior).

200 free -- Eli Rhoades, junior, Harbor Creek.

200 I.M. -- Jack Trabold, junior, Fairview.

50 free -- Tanner Pike, junior, Union City.

100 fly -- Grant Girts, senior, North East.

100 free -- Tanner Pike, junior, Union City.

500 free -- Ben Voli, junior, Fairview.

200 free relay -- Corry (Gavin Maleski, sophomore, Levi Ehrhart, sophomore, Logan Amy, freshman, Jonathan Albers, junior).

100 back -- Matthew Shollenberger, junior, Fairview.

100 breast -- Logan Amy, freshman, Corry.

400 free relay -- Fairview (Garrett Thayer, senior, Jack Trabold, junior, Matthew Shollenberger, junior, Mitchell Myers, junior).

Region champion -- Fairview.

Region swimmer/diver of the year -- Evan Kemp, North East.

REGION 3

First team

200 medley relay -- Cathedral Prep (Mitchell Bradford, junior, Matthew Hinman, freshman, Aidan Levis, junior, Kyle Sargent, senior).

200 free -- Hugh Harrison, sophomore, Warren.

200 I.M. -- Mitchell Bradford, junior, Cathedral Prep.

50 free -- Kyle Sargent, senior, Cathedral Prep.

100 fly -- Aidan Levis, junior, Cathedral Prep.

100 free -- Mitchell Bradford, junior, Cathedral Prep.

500 free -- Connor Moritz, senior, Cathedral Prep.

200 free relay -- Cathedral Prep (Hugh Wegley, senior, Anthony Frisina, junior, Charles Agresti, senior, Kyle Sargent, senior).

100 back -- Hugh Harrison, sophomore, Warren.

100 breast -- Matthew Hinman, freshman, Cathedral Prep.

400 free relay -- Cathedral Prep (Charles Agresti, senior, Kyle Sargent, senior, Aidan Levis, junior, Mitchell Bradford, junior). 

Second team

200 medley relay -- Warren (Max Harrison, senior, Hugh Harrison, sophomore, Derek Hahn, senior, Graham Carr, senior).

200 free -- Connor Moritz, senior, Cathedral Prep.

200 I.M. -- Chris Zhou, junior, McDowell.

50 free -- Max Harrison, senior, Warren.

100 fly -- Derek Hahn, senior, Warren.

100 free -- Max Harrison, senior, Warren.

500 free -- Owen Carson, freshman, Cathedral Prep.

200 free relay -- McDowell (Chris Zhou, junior, Nick Publicover, sophomore, Camden Pierce, freshman, Nicolin Pierce, junior).

100 back -- Aidan Levis, junior, Cathedral Prep.

100 breast -- Chris Zhou, junior, McDowell.

400 free relay -- Warren (Graham Carr, senior, Derek Hahn, senior, Hugh Harrison, sophomore, Max Harrison, senior).

Region champion -- Cathedral Prep.

Region swimmer/diver of the year -- Mitchell Bradford, Cathedral Prep.

