MEADVILLE -- Chase Barrett had two singles and three RBIs and also saw time on the mound as Franklin 10U all-stars baseball team opened the Section 1 tournament on Monday night with a 12-3 victory over Meadville/Vernon.
The game was tied at 3-3 after two innings of play, but Camron Greksa drove in what proved to be the winning run in the top of the third with a groundout and Franklin added another run in the third before tacking on four runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two more in the sixth to set the final tally.
Barrett started on the mound and pitched 1 2/3 innings while Torin Schmidt, Owen Hefferman and Bryce Brinkley combined to toss 4 1/3 scoreless inning in relief.
Greyson Milliron also had a single and stole three bases for Franklin, Greksa finished with two RBIs while Hefferman also had an RBI.