2021-22 Class 3A All-State Teams
1st Team
Saraj Ali, 6' 5", senior, Loyalsock Township (Player of the Year)
Brendan Boyle, 5' 11", senior, Notre Dame-Green Pond
IV Pettit, 6' 2", senior, Devon Prep
Ty Barrett, 6' senior, Troy Area
Patrick Haigh, 6' 2", junior, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic
Makhai Valentine, 6' 3", junior, Steel Valley
2nd Team
Zion Stanford, 6' 5", junior, West Catholic
Easton Fulmer, 6' 1", senior, Franklin
Justice Shoats, 6', senior, Holy Redeemer
Lucas Orchard, 6' 4", junior, Devon Prep
Kobe Magee, 6' 5", senior, Executive Education Academy Charter
Khalif Crawley Jr., 6' 8", senior, Math Civics and Sciences Charter
3rd Team
Bryce Epps, 5' 11", junior, South Allegheny
Adam "Budd" Clark, 5' 9", junior, West Catholic
Joseph Roth, 6' 5", senior, Ellwood City
Donovan Walker, 6' 1", junior, Aliquippa
Jacen Holloway, 6' 3", junior, Devon Prep
Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui, 6' 3", junior, West Catholic
Coach
Jason Fisher, Devon Prep
2021-22 Class 2A All-State Teams
1st Team
Jake DiMichele, 6' 3", senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Player of the Year*)
Jacob Beccles, 6' 3", senior, Constitution
Elijah Harden, 6', senior, Kennedy Catholic
Jackson Juzang, 5' 9", senior, Winchester Thurston
Kaden Claar, 6' 1", senior, Portage Area
Ross Eyer, 6' 4", junior, Muncy
2nd Team
Camden Hurst, 6' 2", junior, Lancaster Mennonite
Lamar Glover, 5' 10", senior, Constitution
Dawson Summers, 6' 4", senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Jackson Byer, 5' 11", senior, Conemaugh Township Area
Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, 6' 2", senior, Kennedy Catholic
Riley Young, 6' 5", senior, Line Mountain
3rd Team
Hector Tiburcio, 6' 2", senior, Antietam
Isaiah Niemczyk, 6' 4", senior Canton
Owen Kosar, 6' 1", senior, Shenandoah Valley
Blake Morningstar, 6' 4", junior, Wyalusing Valley
Joey Macciocco, 6' 1", junior, Old Forge
Isaac Clayton, 6' 1", senior, Rocky Grove
Coach
Mike Rodriguez, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
*Unanimous selection as Player of the Year