2021-22 Class 3A All-State Teams

1st Team

Saraj Ali, 6' 5", senior, Loyalsock Township (Player of the Year)

Brendan Boyle, 5' 11", senior, Notre Dame-Green Pond

IV Pettit, 6' 2", senior, Devon Prep

Ty Barrett, 6' senior, Troy Area

Patrick Haigh, 6' 2", junior, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic

Makhai Valentine, 6' 3", junior, Steel Valley

2nd Team

Zion Stanford, 6' 5", junior, West Catholic

Easton Fulmer, 6' 1", senior, Franklin

Justice Shoats, 6', senior, Holy Redeemer

Lucas Orchard, 6' 4", junior, Devon Prep

Kobe Magee, 6' 5", senior, Executive Education Academy Charter

Khalif Crawley Jr., 6' 8", senior, Math Civics and Sciences Charter

3rd Team

Bryce Epps, 5' 11", junior, South Allegheny

Adam "Budd" Clark, 5' 9", junior, West Catholic

Joseph Roth, 6' 5", senior, Ellwood City

Donovan Walker, 6' 1", junior, Aliquippa

Jacen Holloway, 6' 3", junior, Devon Prep

Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui, 6' 3", junior, West Catholic

Coach

Jason Fisher, Devon Prep

2021-22 Class 2A All-State Teams

1st Team

Jake DiMichele, 6' 3", senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (Player of the Year*)

Jacob Beccles, 6' 3", senior, Constitution

Elijah Harden, 6', senior, Kennedy Catholic

Jackson Juzang, 5' 9", senior, Winchester Thurston

Kaden Claar, 6' 1", senior, Portage Area

Ross Eyer, 6' 4", junior, Muncy

2nd Team

Camden Hurst, 6' 2", junior, Lancaster Mennonite

Lamar Glover, 5' 10", senior, Constitution

Dawson Summers, 6' 4", senior, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Jackson Byer, 5' 11", senior, Conemaugh Township Area

Malik Lampkins-Rudolph, 6' 2", senior, Kennedy Catholic

Riley Young, 6' 5", senior, Line Mountain

3rd Team

Hector Tiburcio, 6' 2", senior, Antietam

Isaiah Niemczyk, 6' 4", senior Canton

Owen Kosar, 6' 1", senior, Shenandoah Valley

Blake Morningstar, 6' 4", junior, Wyalusing Valley

Joey Macciocco, 6' 1", junior, Old Forge

Isaac Clayton, 6' 1", senior, Rocky Grove

Coach

Mike Rodriguez, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

 *Unanimous selection as Player of the Year 

0
0
0
0
0