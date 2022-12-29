2022 Pa. Football Writers’ All-State Teams

CLASS 1A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Alex Erby, Steel-High (6-4, 205, junior)

Braylon Thomas, Union Area (6-2, 180, junior)

Dan McGarry, Curwensville (5-10, 175, senior)

Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5-9, 175, senior)

Running Back

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds (6-1, 190, senior)

John Shuster, Windber (5-11, 190, senior)

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown (5-10, 180, senior)

Riley Parker, Canton (6-0, 190, senior)

Ronald Burnette, Steel-High (5-10, 180, junior)

Wide Receiver

Ross Eyer, Muncy (6-4, 185, senior)

Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin (5-8, 160, senior)

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds (6-0, 190, senior)

Tight End

Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh (6-3, 200, senior)

Offensive Line

Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High (6-4, 275, junior)

Mason Nelson, Canton (6-2, 290, senior)

Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh (6-1, 250, junior)

Nate Leksell, Reynolds (6-0, 255, senior)

David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area (6-1, 290, senior)

Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton (5-10, 240, senior)

Athlete

Branson Eyer, Muncy (6-1, 175, senior)

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh (6-2, 180, senior)

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh (6-1, 215, senior)

Eugene Green, Steel-High (6-2, 215, junior)

Britton Spangle, Glendale (5-10, 215, senior)

Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic (6-3, 210, junior)

Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley (5-11, 210, senior)

Linebacker

Hayden Ward, Canton (5-11, 165, senior)

Jason Shuda, Muncy (6-1, 220, senior)

Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area (6-2, 225, senior)

Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria (5-9, 180, senior)

Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh (6-1, 225, senior)

Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley (5-10, 170, senior)

Defensive Back

Brock Polinsky, Minersville (5-11, 165, senior)

Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area (5-9, 155, junior)

Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights (5-11, 170, senior)

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin (6-0, 165, junior)

Jaeion Perry, Steel-High (6-1, 175, junior)

Specialist

Bailey Ferguson, Canton (6-0, 170, senior)

Athlete

Weston Bellows, Canton (5-10, 190, senior)

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview (5-7, 185, junior)

Tyler Biggans, West Branch (5-10, 200, junior)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High

CLASS 2A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse (6-2, 188, senior)

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland (5-9, 190, senior)

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley (6-2, 185, senior)

Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon (6-0, 210, senior)

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (6-3, 180, senior)

Running Back

Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia (5-11, 185, senior)

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona (5-7, 180, senior)

Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse (5-11, 170, senior)

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley (5-10, 170, junior)

Evan McCracken, Richland (5-9, 180, junior)

Wide Receiver

Sincere Smith, Westinghouse (6-0, 185, senior)

Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor (6-0, 180, junior)

Garen Levis, Sharpsville (6-1, 185, senior)

Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl (6-2, 200, junior)

Tight End

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland (6-4, 240, senior)

Offensive Line

Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia (6-2, 285, senior)

Anthony Jackson, Farrell (6-5, 320, senior)

Adam Wormuth, Lakeland (6-4, 290, senior)

Greg Smith, Steel Valley (6-5, 315, senior)

Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel (6-1, 280, senior)

Athlete

Kylon Wilson, Farrell (5-9, 175, senior)

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle (6-0, 185, senior)

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville (5-10, 155, junior)

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 215, senior)

Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel (6-4, 275, senior)

Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia (6-2, 200, senior)

Donte Taylor, Westinghouse (5-11, 295, senior)

Malachi Owens, Farrell (6-4, 230, senior)

Jayzen Flint, West Catholic (6-4, 225, junior)

Linebacker

Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia (6-1, 205, sophomore)

Jordan Nichols, Richland (6-1, 190, senior)

Mason Hoppes, Hughesville (6-2, 210, senior)

Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia (5-9, 180, senior)

Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill (6-1, 190, senior)

Ryan Miller, Seneca (6-0, 190, senior)

Defensive Back

Aiden Barlett, Hughesville (6-0, 180, junior)

Noah Peterson, Brookville (6-0, 165, senior)

Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley (6-1, 176, junior)

Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill (6-0, 185, sophomore)

Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel (5-11, 175, senior)

Athlete

Luke Parise, Camp Hill (6-1, 190, senior)

Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven (5-11, 195, junior)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse

CLASS 3A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jeff Hoenstine, Central (5-10, 175, senior)

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock (5-11, 180, junior)

Matt Machalik, Palmerton (6-1, 190, junior)

Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond (6-2, 185, junior)

Zach Gordon, Danville (6-0, 185, senior)

Running Back

Davion Hill, Loyalsock (6-2, 215, senior)

Ethen Knox, Oil City (6-1, 190, junior)

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon (6-3, 205, junior)

Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley (5-11, 165, junior)

Wide Receiver

Eli Lingenfelter, Central (6-1, 180, senior)

Carson Persing, Danville (5-9, 170, senior)

Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock (6-2, 180, junior)

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 170, senior)

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill (6-0, 190, junior)

Tight End

Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth (6-4, 230, senior)

Ross Gampe, Tyrone (6-4, 225, senior)

Offensive Line

J’ven Williams, Wyomissing (6-5, 290, senior)

Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek (6-5, 290, senior)

Cam Crocker, Oil City (6-5, 285, senior)

Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock (6-5, 305, senior)

Declan Aikens, Danville (6-2, 270, senior)

Peyton Wetzel, Upper Dauphin (6-3, 265, senior)

Athlete

Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh (6-0, 170, senior)

Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria (6-4, 200, senior)

Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville (5-10, 205, senior)

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe (6-5, 260, junior)

Jason Clark, Central (5-11, 200, senior)

Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon (6-4, 240, senior)

Isaac Samsel, Clearfield (5-8, 215, senior)

Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward (6-4, 225, junior)

Linebacker

Mason Raup, Danville (6-0, 190, senior)

Hunter Smith, Central (6-2, 210, junior)

Ryker Jones, Wyomissing (6-0, 190, junior)

Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond (6-2, 225, junior)

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing (6-1, 215, senior)

Defensive Back

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic (6-0, 170, senior)

Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon (6-1, 185, junior)

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing (5-10, 190, senior)

Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti (5-8, 160, junior)

Specialist

Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill (6-0, 190, sophomore)

Athlete

Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti (5-11, 187, senior)

Ian Goodling, West Perry (6-0, 170, junior)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon

