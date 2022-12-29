2022 Pa. Football Writers’ All-State Teams
CLASS 1A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alex Erby, Steel-High (6-4, 205, junior)
Braylon Thomas, Union Area (6-2, 180, junior)
Dan McGarry, Curwensville (5-10, 175, senior)
Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5-9, 175, senior)
Running Back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds (6-1, 190, senior)
John Shuster, Windber (5-11, 190, senior)
Landan Stevenson, Mapletown (5-10, 180, senior)
Riley Parker, Canton (6-0, 190, senior)
Ronald Burnette, Steel-High (5-10, 180, junior)
Wide Receiver
Ross Eyer, Muncy (6-4, 185, senior)
Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin (5-8, 160, senior)
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds (6-0, 190, senior)
Tight End
Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh (6-3, 200, senior)
Offensive Line
Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High (6-4, 275, junior)
Mason Nelson, Canton (6-2, 290, senior)
Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh (6-1, 250, junior)
Nate Leksell, Reynolds (6-0, 255, senior)
David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area (6-1, 290, senior)
Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton (5-10, 240, senior)
Athlete
Branson Eyer, Muncy (6-1, 175, senior)
Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh (6-2, 180, senior)
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh (6-1, 215, senior)
Eugene Green, Steel-High (6-2, 215, junior)
Britton Spangle, Glendale (5-10, 215, senior)
Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic (6-3, 210, junior)
Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley (5-11, 210, senior)
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton (5-11, 165, senior)
Jason Shuda, Muncy (6-1, 220, senior)
Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area (6-2, 225, senior)
Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria (5-9, 180, senior)
Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh (6-1, 225, senior)
Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley (5-10, 170, senior)
Defensive Back
Brock Polinsky, Minersville (5-11, 165, senior)
Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area (5-9, 155, junior)
Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights (5-11, 170, senior)
Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin (6-0, 165, junior)
Jaeion Perry, Steel-High (6-1, 175, junior)
Specialist
Bailey Ferguson, Canton (6-0, 170, senior)
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton (5-10, 190, senior)
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview (5-7, 185, junior)
Tyler Biggans, West Branch (5-10, 200, junior)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High
CLASS 2A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse (6-2, 188, senior)
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland (5-9, 190, senior)
Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley (6-2, 185, senior)
Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon (6-0, 210, senior)
Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (6-3, 180, senior)
Running Back
Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia (5-11, 185, senior)
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona (5-7, 180, senior)
Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse (5-11, 170, senior)
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley (5-10, 170, junior)
Evan McCracken, Richland (5-9, 180, junior)
Wide Receiver
Sincere Smith, Westinghouse (6-0, 185, senior)
Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor (6-0, 180, junior)
Garen Levis, Sharpsville (6-1, 185, senior)
Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl (6-2, 200, junior)
Tight End
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland (6-4, 240, senior)
Offensive Line
Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia (6-2, 285, senior)
Anthony Jackson, Farrell (6-5, 320, senior)
Adam Wormuth, Lakeland (6-4, 290, senior)
Greg Smith, Steel Valley (6-5, 315, senior)
Nick Nestico, Mount Carmel (6-1, 280, senior)
Athlete
Kylon Wilson, Farrell (5-9, 175, senior)
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle (6-0, 185, senior)
Caullin Summers, Sharpsville (5-10, 155, junior)
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle (6-3, 215, senior)
Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel (6-4, 275, senior)
Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia (6-2, 200, senior)
Donte Taylor, Westinghouse (5-11, 295, senior)
Malachi Owens, Farrell (6-4, 230, senior)
Jayzen Flint, West Catholic (6-4, 225, junior)
Linebacker
Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia (6-1, 205, sophomore)
Jordan Nichols, Richland (6-1, 190, senior)
Mason Hoppes, Hughesville (6-2, 210, senior)
Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia (5-9, 180, senior)
Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill (6-1, 190, senior)
Ryan Miller, Seneca (6-0, 190, senior)
Defensive Back
Aiden Barlett, Hughesville (6-0, 180, junior)
Noah Peterson, Brookville (6-0, 165, senior)
Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley (6-1, 176, junior)
Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill (6-0, 185, sophomore)
Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel (5-11, 175, senior)
Athlete
Luke Parise, Camp Hill (6-1, 190, senior)
Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven (5-11, 195, junior)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse
CLASS 3A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jeff Hoenstine, Central (5-10, 175, senior)
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock (5-11, 180, junior)
Matt Machalik, Palmerton (6-1, 190, junior)
Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond (6-2, 185, junior)
Zach Gordon, Danville (6-0, 185, senior)
Running Back
Davion Hill, Loyalsock (6-2, 215, senior)
Ethen Knox, Oil City (6-1, 190, junior)
Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon (6-3, 205, junior)
Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley (5-11, 165, junior)
Wide Receiver
Eli Lingenfelter, Central (6-1, 180, senior)
Carson Persing, Danville (5-9, 170, senior)
Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock (6-2, 180, junior)
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic (6-0, 170, senior)
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill (6-0, 190, junior)
Tight End
Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth (6-4, 230, senior)
Ross Gampe, Tyrone (6-4, 225, senior)
Offensive Line
J’ven Williams, Wyomissing (6-5, 290, senior)
Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek (6-5, 290, senior)
Cam Crocker, Oil City (6-5, 285, senior)
Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock (6-5, 305, senior)
Declan Aikens, Danville (6-2, 270, senior)
Peyton Wetzel, Upper Dauphin (6-3, 265, senior)
Athlete
Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh (6-0, 170, senior)
Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria (6-4, 200, senior)
Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville (5-10, 205, senior)
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe (6-5, 260, junior)
Jason Clark, Central (5-11, 200, senior)
Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon (6-4, 240, senior)
Isaac Samsel, Clearfield (5-8, 215, senior)
Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward (6-4, 225, junior)
Linebacker
Mason Raup, Danville (6-0, 190, senior)
Hunter Smith, Central (6-2, 210, junior)
Ryker Jones, Wyomissing (6-0, 190, junior)
Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond (6-2, 225, junior)
Matt Kramer, Wyomissing (6-1, 215, senior)
Defensive Back
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic (6-0, 170, senior)
Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon (6-1, 185, junior)
Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing (5-10, 190, senior)
Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti (5-8, 160, junior)
Specialist
Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill (6-0, 190, sophomore)
Athlete
Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti (5-11, 187, senior)
Ian Goodling, West Perry (6-0, 170, junior)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon