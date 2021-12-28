Redbank Valley had a historic football campaign during the 2021 season, making it all the way to the state championship game in Class 1A, and on Tuesday they reaped some of the rewards for that effort in having four selections made to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team.
On defense, Joe Mansfield was named on the defensive line and Chris Marshall on the defensive backs while on offense Bryson Bain was chosen at quarterback. Head coach Blane Gold was also selected as the co-coach of the year in Class 1A.
Mansfield, a terror for opposing linemen from the defensive end position during his senior season, racked up 80 total tackles on the season, including 23 behind the line of scrimmage. He also brought down quarterbacks for 10.5 sacks on the year while causing six fumbles. The honor marks the second straight season that Mansfield has made the all-state team.
For his career, Mansfield set Redbank Valley records for sacks (35), tackles for loss (63.5) and tackles by a defensive lineman (241).
Marshall, meanwhile, made all-state in just his second season playing football. He collected 54 tackles from his cornerback position while swiping four interceptions, none bigger than the one in the PIAA state semifinal game against Bishop Canevin that he returned 98 yards for a touchdown that propelled the Bulldogs to victory.
As for Bain, the 6-4, 215-pound signal caller was named all-state in his first year on the gridiron, which also happened to be his senior year. After taking over as the Redbank Valley starting QB in the middle of its season-opener, Bain proceeded to compete 161-of-279 passes for 2,253 yards while also tossing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Gold, a Franklin High School graduate, shared the coach of the year award with Justin Wheeler of Bishop Guilfoyle, who defeated the Bulldogs 21-14 in the Class 1A championship game.
In his third year at the helm of Redbank Valley, Gold led the Bulldogs to a program-record 13 victories against just two losses -- one to open the season and one to end it. In addition to leading his team to the state final, he collected his second District 9 championship in a row after ending the Bulldogs' 24-year drought in 2020.
Since taking over the Redbank Valley program prior to the 2019 season, Gold has led the Bulldogs to a 29-6 record.
In Class 3A, Grove City had one all-state selection in the form of offensive lineman Gage Dlugonski. The 6-2, 265-pound senior was integral in helping the Eagles rush for 2,700 yards on their way to a 10-3 mark that ended in the state quarterfinals.
The Class 4A, 5A and 6A all-state teams will be released today.