Hi-Level's men's league will start Thursday, May 5th. Due to the popularity of the league, Hi-Level has added a senior division for players 60 years and older. Teams will consist of two players, playing a match play format against another two-man team. The leagues will also feature weekly skill prizes and skins game. For questions, or to register your two-man team, please call Mindy Hess at 814-797-1813 before April 30th.

