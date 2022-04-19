BASEBALL TRYOUTS
Senior Legion baseball tryouts for anyone living in the Oil City, Cranberry or Titusville school districts will be held on April 24th and May 1st from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ed Myers Complex in Titusville. For more information contact Buck Obert at 814-673-4475.
CABIN FEVER CLASSIC
Openings remain for Sleepy Hollow Golf Course's annual Cabin Fever Classic being held Saturday, April 23. The two-man, nine-hole scramble costs $25 per man and will have a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Optional skins game and cart rental. To sign up or for more information, call the clubhouse at 814-374-4111 or 814-671-7708.
SENIOR GOLF LEAGUE
The Sleepy Hollow Golf Course's Senior Men's League will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The league is for golfers age 50 and over. Groups have regular tee times so any new golfers can show up on Tuesday to see what groups have openings or of a new group wants to sign up.