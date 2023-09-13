DMA 3 expansion
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has made changes to the state’s Chronic Wasting Disease Management Areas (DMAs) as DMA 3 will expand following the detection of CWD in a road-killed adult female deer in Indiana County. DMA 3 is located in western Pennsylvania and includes portions of Armstrong, Cambria, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Indiana, and Jefferson counties. The PGC conducts road-killed deer surveillance year-round so there is potential for the boundaries to change prior to the hunting seasons. Be sure to check online for the most up-to-date boundaries. Although CWD has not been documented in humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend not eating the meat of any CWD-positive animal.