FALL SPORTS REGISTRATIONS
Registrations are still open for Franklin Jr./Sr. High School students for the 2023 fall sports season. This includes sports for grades 7-12 listed below: (9-12) -- football, boys/girls cross country, golf, boys/girls soccer, girls tennis and girls volleyball; (7th-8th grade) -- girls basketball, boys/girls soccer, boys/girls cross country and football. The link for the online registration is the school's athletic webpage. There are a few available appointments for physicals Aug. 2. For questions or additional information, contact the athletic office at (814) 432-2121 (ext. 2114).