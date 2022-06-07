HUNTING LICENSES
Hunting licenses will go on sale on Monday in the state of Pennsylvania. The first day that Treasurer's offices in the state can accept doe license applications is three weeks later on Monday, July 11. State residents will again have one week before non-resident doe applications can be accepted on July 18 and you must have your regular hunting license before applying for antlerless tags. Also, the first round of unsold/bonus tags will be available on Monday, Aug. 1, and the second round on Monday, Aug. 15. Any unsold doe tags will be available "over the counter" on Monday, Sept. 12. Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. Anterless licenses are $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents.