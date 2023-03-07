PIAA PLAYOFF TICKETS
All tickets for the PIAA boys and girls basketball playoff games are only available for purchase online and are $8 per ticket. To order tickets, go to: www.piaa.org. Then, in the search window, type in "playoff tickets" and then hit "go." Click on Championship Tickets -- PIAA, then click on the specific sport (i.e, boys basketball, girls basketball). Next, hit the desired classification, such as 1A, 2A, 3A, etc. Find the specific game you're interested in and hit tickets, then follow the instructions.