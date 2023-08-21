Sporting clays shoot
The Sporting Clays for Scouting fundraiser event will be held at the Sandy Creek Conservancy in Polk on Saturday with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. that will directly benefit The French Creek Council, Boy Scouts of America.
The event is open to adult and youth (ages 11-17) participants. The fee for adult participants is $55 per shooter and includes donuts, drinks, lunch and one chance to win a Henry Big Boy Model X Blued/Black Lever Action .44 Magnum Rifle. The fee for youth participants is $35 per shooter and includes donuts, drinks and lunch.
Teams of four can register at French Creek Council -- CK Clay Shoot (scoutingevent.com) or walk-ins are welcome.
For additional information, call or text Amanda Adams at (724) 636-0273 or email her at amanda.adams@scouting.org.