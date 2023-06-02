GOLF SCRAMBLE
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf scramble on June 22 at Wanango Country Club. Golfing includes beverages, lunch, snacks and a steak dinner. There will be skill prizes and team prizes awarded as well as door prize and hole-in-one prize opportunities. The pre-golf trade show will be back again with opportunities for businesses to set-up and network with golfers and the public ahead of the shotgun start. For more information, contact the chamber at 814-676-8521 or at chamber@venangochamber.org.