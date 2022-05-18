A golf scramble to benefit the Jessica Marie Stephens Memorial Scholarship Fund will be held Sunday, May 29 at Hi-Level Golf Course. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $75 per person. To register a team, call Mindy at Hi-Level at 814-797-1813.
