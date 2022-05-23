BASKETBALL CAMP
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Coach Norb Baschnagal is once again hosting the “Fun with Fundamentals” Basketball Summer Day Camp. The camp, which is open to youngsters ages 8 to 14, will be held in an air conditioned setting, at Joe’s Gym, which is located two miles east of Clarion on Route 322. The camp runs Monday, June 20th through Friday, June 24th, 9:00 a.m. to noon each day. Total cost for the camp is $150.00, which includes 18 hours of instruction and a Dry -fit camp T-shirt. Enrollment will be limited to the first 40 paid applicants. To reserve a spot at the camp or if you have any questions, please call Coach Baschnagal at 814-226-5098 or e-mail him at nbaschnagel@gmail.com.