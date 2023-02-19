BASKETBALL TICKETS
Tickets for Friday and Saturday's District 10 basketball playoff games will be available by going to: piaadistrict10.hometownticketing.com. All tickets are $8 and there will be no refunds or exchanges. Rocky Grove and Franklin's boys basketball teams will play a doubleheader at Oil City High School on Friday with the Orioles playing Cochranton at 6 p.m. in a Class 1A matchup while the top-seeded Knights will face Mercyhurst Prep at 7:30 p.m. in a Class 3A matchup. Also on Friday, Oil City's boys basketball team will meet North East at 7:30 p.m. in Class 3A at Meadville High School. On Saturday, Franklin's girls will square off with Conneaut Area at 4:30 p.m. at Farrell High School in a Class 4A game.