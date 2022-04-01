Sleepy Hollow Golf Course will hold its annual Cabin Fever Classic on Saturday, April 9. The two-man, nine-hole scramble costs $25 per man and will have a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Optional skins game and cart rental. To sign up or for more information, call the clubhouse at 814-374-4111 or 814-671-7708.
