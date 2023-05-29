BOWLING TOURNAMENT
The 3rd Annual Dave Sopher Memorial Scholarship No-Tap Bowling Tournament will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Lin Van Lanes. All ages are welcome and the entry fee is $25. The prize giveaway for first-place male and female is $200, second place is $100 and third place is $50. Non-average women will be given a handicap of 150 while non-average men will be given a handicap of 170. A light lunch will be provided for donation while memorabilia items, a ticket auction and 50/50 will also be available. All profits from the tournament will benefit the scholarship and students from Titusville, Cranberry and Oil City are eligible for the scholarship. Applications will open on Jan. 1, 2024.