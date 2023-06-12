GOLF OPEN
The Hi-Level Junior Open will be held Tuesday, June 20 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The Open is for boys and girls in grades 7-12. Junior high tee times start at 9:30 a.m. Players in grades 7-8 will play the front nine while players in grades 9-12 will play all 18 holes. The entry fee is $20 for 18-hole round and $15 for nine-hole round. Entry fee includes golf, lunch, skill prizes and awards for each division. Call 814-797-1813 to register or text 814-538-9343. Please provide name, grade entering in the fall and average score for 9 or 18 holes.