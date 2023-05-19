BASEBALL/SOFTBALL TICKETS
Cranberry High School's baseball and softball teams will both be competing in District 9 playoff games on Monday. The Cranberry girls softball team will be hosting Keystone at 4 p.m. in a Class 2A quarterfinal matchup at the high school field. Meanwhile, the Cranberry baseball team will be facing Moniteau in a Class 2A preliminary-round game at 4:30 p.m. at Michelle Krill Memorial Field at historic Pullman Park. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets will be sold at the gate.