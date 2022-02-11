FRANKLIN LITTLE LEAGUE SIGN-UPS
Franklin Little League will be holding sign-ups at the Rocky Grove Firehall on February 21st and 23rd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on March 5th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Children ages 4 (as of January 2022) to 12 are eligible to sign up. Registration is free for tee ball and $25 per player for minor, major and junior leagues. A $50 fundraising fee is also due for all leagues, but that money can be earned back by selling the fundraiser. Parents/Guardians should also bring a driver's license and the player's birth certificate. Online registration is also available at www.franklinlla.org. For further information, email players@franklinlla.org.