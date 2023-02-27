POSTSEASON TICKETS
Tickets for today's District 10 basketball playoff games will be available by going to: piaadistrict10.hometownticketing.com. All tickets are $8 and there will be no refunds or exchanges. Oil City and Franklin's boys basketball teams will play a doubleheader at Slippery Rock University today with the Oilers playing Seneca at 6 p.m. in a Class 3A semifinal while the top-seeded Knights will face Fairview at 7:30 p.m. in another Class 3A semifinal. Also today, Rocky Grove's boys basketball team will meet Farrell at 7:30 p.m. in Class 1A semifinal at Westminster College. Tickets are also available for the District 10 Class 2A Swimming Championships on Friday and Saturday at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio. Tickets for the Northwest Class 2A Regional wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday at Sharon High School can be obtained on the PIAAA's Hometown Ticketing account.