FLY FISHING COURSES
Fly Fishers International (FFI) will be holding hold casting skills development classes at Oil Creek State Park at the Blood Farm day use area from 10 a.m. to noon on June 10, 17 and 24. June 10 will involve casting instruction and demonstration of each cast, June 17 will involve practice on the course and instruction where needed and June 24 will involve a casting skills challenge. FFI will have fly fishing outfits available to use. Children ages 12 through 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration and payment must be paid prior to the June 10 start date. For more information, contact FFI at keystoneflyfishers1@gmail.com, call 814-673-5478 or search the Fly Fishers International website for the Casting Skills Development Program.