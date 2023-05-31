BASKETBALL CAMP
The Fun with Fundamentals summer basketball camp will be held from Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23 at Joe Ferguson's Gym, located two miles east of Clarion on Route 322. The camp is for boys and girls ages 8-14 and will be held from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The cost is $150 and includes a Dry-fit camp t-shirt. Each participant must bring a basketball, water bottle and jump rope each day marked with their name. Participants are asked to dress in proper basketball attire. For more information, contact camp director Norb Baschnagel at 814-226-5098 or by email at nbaschnagel@gmail.com.