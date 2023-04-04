SUMMER BIATHLON
The 18th and final Oil Creek Summer Biathlon will be held on August 12. This will be the third in a three-race special series in sponsorship with the PA Biathlon Club to determine a state champion with the other two races being held at Altoona on June 17 and Nescopeck on July 15. Awards will be given in each age group and there will be a top shooter award. To be eligible a competitor must compete in two of the three events. Entries and more info can be found on www.pabiathlon.com. Remember there is a limit of 100 on Oil Creek entries.