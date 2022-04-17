HUNTER-TRAPPER EDUCATION COURSE
A Hunter-Trapper Education Course will be held for all first-time hunters from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the Oil City Izaak Walton Club located off Deep Hollow Road. Students must register online at www.pgc.state.pa.us and click on Hunter Ed Class and then click on Basic Hunter-Education Class and Class Calendar. Select this date and course and register. Students must complete a short online study guide. Pre-registration is required. A light lunch will be furnished. Students are encouraged to bring their own drinking water and a pencil. Questions may be directed to Bill Lyman at 814-673-2159.