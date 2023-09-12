SOCCER SHOOT
The 2023 Titusville Elks Lodge Soccer Shoot will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Ed Myer Complex in Titusville. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the competition beginning at 9:30 a.m. Age groups for both boys and girls range from 7 and under to 14-15. Age is based as of Jan. 1, 2023. Participants must bring a copy of birth certificate to be eligible. The competition consists of two different contests that test different skill levels for each age group. All winners will advance to the Elks Northwest District competition. For more information, call 814-827-7721 or by going to elkslodge264@outlook.com.