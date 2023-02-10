JUNIOR BASEBALL SIGNUPS
Oil City Junior Baseball signups are up and running. Interested parties can register until March 1, 2023 by going to: www.oilcityjuniorbaseball.org. Click on login, enter your information and then register your player(s). The cost is $45 for one player and $20 for each additional player. Anyone needing financial assistance can go to everykidsports.org/programs/tm-mobile-league-call-up-grant application. For more information, email ocjbaseball@gmail.com or contact us on Facebook.
LITTLE LEAGUE PHOTOS
Franklin Little League is looking for team photos from past years. These photos will be used for a mural that is to be displayed at the main Little League field. Anyone that has a team photo that they’d like to share, please email to fllphotosdp@gmail.com or mail it to the following (mailed photos will not be returned): Franklin Little League, P.O. Box 173, Franklin, PA, 16323. Deadline for submission is March 24, 2023.