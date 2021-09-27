FRANKLIN LITTLE LEAGUE BOARD MEETING
Franklin Little League will be holding its annual board meeting on October 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rocky Grove Fire Hall. The meeting will consist of electing board members and officers and appointing other positions. Please attend if you are interested in the following positions for would like to help in some other way: voting board member, president, division vice president, player agent, safety officer, fielder manager, field maintenance, equipment manager, concession stand manager, scheduler, score keeper, team manager and coaches.