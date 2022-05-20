GOLF OUTING
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will be holding its Annual Golf Outing on Friday, May 27 at Clarion Oaks Golf Club. The participation fee for the best ball scramble is $280 per team and includes green fees, cart, box lunch, dinner and refreshments. A shotgun start tee off will happen at 10 a.m. and skills contests will be held throughout the event. Registration forms are available at the Clarion Area Chamber office. For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or tracy@clarionpa.com.