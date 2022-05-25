GOLF SCRAMBLE
Fox Street Church of God will be holding a golf scramble on June 12th at Hi-Level Golf Course to benefit the Faith Outreach Charity Service ministry. Registration is at 2 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $240 per team or $60 per individual golfer. Teams must be entered by May 30th. For more information, contact Gary Barton at 814-657-0949 or Janet Larson at 814-432-4366.
GOLF SCRAMBLE
The Coon and Fox Club will hold its annual golf scramble on June 11 at Hi-Level Golf Course. The event will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and the cost is $50 per person or $200 per team. The entry fee includes green fees, cart, hot dogs at the turn and a dinner. For more information, contact Bogan Goughler at 814-657-7691 or Mindy at Hi-Level at 814-797-1813.