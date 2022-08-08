ANNUAL HICKORY CHAMPIONSHIP
The 14th Annual Foxburg Hickory Championship will be held Aug. 11-13 at Foxburg Country Club. The featured event is the pre-1900 Open division with balls and clubs manufactured in similar fashion to the early gutta percha balls and clubs of the period being required. There are multiple competitions within the Foxburg Hickory Championship with pre-1900 categories including the Open, Senior (55-70) and Master (70 +) divisions and Open, Senior and Master for the post-1900 division. There are 42 entrants in the 2022 Foxburg Hickory Championship, representing 16 states and the province of Ontario, Canada.