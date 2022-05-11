NATIONAL HICKORY CHAMPIONSHIP
Foxburg Country Club will be the site of the 2022 National Hickory Championship on June 2-4. The National Hickory Championship was established in 1998 to bring together golfers who enjoy playing golf in historic conditions, the way it was played before the turn of the last century. Playing according to 19th century rules and using authentic 19th century equipment makes the NHC the sternest test of hickory golf contested anywhere. For more information about the National Hickory Championship go to https://www.HickoryChampionshionship.org