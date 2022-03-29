Oil City Junior Baseball will be holding an open gym on Saturday, April 2 at the Oil City High School gym for participating players ages 9-12. Anyone who was not on Barr's, Eagles, Elks or VFW last year will have their open gym from noon to 1:30 p.m. while anyone returning to Little League this year and was on one of those four teams their open gym will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
