STUDENT/FACULTY BASKETBALL GAME
The Franklin High School Class of 2025 will be hosting a student vs. faculty basketball game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 at the high school gym. The senior students will be coached by Bill Hager, while the faculty team will be coached by Luke Guth. There will be a dunk contest at halftime, as well as a two-part raffle competition with the opportunity to win a TV. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted and appreciated. There will also be a light concession stand.