HUNTER-TRAPPER EDUCATION COURSE
A hunter-trapper education course for all first-time hunters will be held at the Oil City Izaak Walton Club located off of Deep Hollow Road near Oil City on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students must register on-line at www.pgc.state.pa.us and click on Hunter Ed Class and then click on Basic Hunter-Education Class and Class Calendar. Select this date and course and register. Students must complete a short on-line study guide. Pre-registration is required. Lunch will be furnished. It is suggested that students bring their own drinking water and a pencil. For questions, call Bill Lyman at 814-673-2159.