Fox Street Church of God will be holding a golf scramble on June 12th at Hi-Level Golf Course to benefit the Faith Outreach Charity Service ministry. Registration is at 2 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $240 per team or $60 per individual golfer. Teams must be entered by May 30th. For more information, contact Gary Barton at 814-657-0949 or Janet Larson at 814-432-4366.
Recent Ads
New Today
Cranberry - 2 Family Sale - 233 Shadywood Circle - Downsi…
New Today
Huge garage sale. 5320 Rt. 322 Shippenville. May 19, 20 &…
New Today
Inside house sale. 16 Paul Revere Road Colonial Village O…
New Today
OC - Big Sale at 341 Park Ave - May 19, 20 & 21, Thur…
New Today
Oil City Area School District has an anticipated opening …
New Today
Oil City - Backyard Sale - 112 East 6th Street - May 20 &…
New Today
Wanted at home health care for elderly couple near Tiones…
