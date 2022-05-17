Fox Street Church of God will be holding a golf scramble on June 12th at Hi-Level Golf Course to benefit the Faith Outreach Charity Service ministry. Registration is at 2 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $240 per team or $60 per individual golfer. Teams must be entered by May 30th. For more information, contact Gary Barton at 814-657-0949 or Janet Larson at 814-432-4366.

0
0
0
0
0