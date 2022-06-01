BOWLING TOURNAMENT
The 2nd annual David Sopher Memorial Scholarship No-Tap Bowling Tournament will take place at 11 a..m. Saturday, June 4 at Lin Van Lanes in Titusville. All ages are welcome and the entry fee is $25. The prize give away for first place male and female is $300, second place is $200 and third place is $100. Non-average women will be given an average of 150 and non-average men will be given an average of 170. A light lunch will be provided for donation. There will be memorabilia items, as well as a ticket auction and 50/50. All profits from the tournament will benefit the scholarship. Students from Titusville, Oil City and Cranberry Area School Districts are eligible for the scholarship. Applications will open on Jan. 1, 2023.