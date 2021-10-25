VOLLEYBALL TICKETS
Cranberry will host Northern Potter at 6:30 p.m. today in the first round of the District 9 Class 2A volleyball playoffs. Advanced tickets may be purchased by visiting the PIAA District 9 Box Office site: https://piaad9.hometownticketing.com/embed/all. Once on the site, scroll to 2021 PIAA District IX Girl's A Volleyball and click "GET TICKETS." Online ticket must be presented to be admitted and you may print your copy or ticket may be presented on your mobile device upon entrance of the school. Tickets purchased via online will cost $8 for adults and $4 for students, plus cost of processing fees. Tickets purchased at the gate will cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. All state mandates for face-coverings will be followed for indoor sports. Spectators must have a face-covering on at all times or may be asked to leave with no refund. Accommodations for those negatively affected by the use of a face-covering is the live streaming of this event. Athletes are exempted while in play.
FOOTBALL
Franklin High School's season-ending home football game against Lakeview has been changed from Friday to Saturday at 7 p.m.