CABIN FEVER CLASSIC
Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Sleepy Hollow Golf Course's annual Cabin Fever Classic has been moved from Saturday, April 9 to Saturday, April 23. The two-man, nine-hole scramble costs $25 per man and will have a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Optional skins game and cart rental. To sign up or for more information, call the clubhouse at 814-374-4111 or 814-671-7708.
LITTLE LEAGUE TRYOUTS
Tryouts for Oil City Little League will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. today and Thursday at Hasson Heights Elementary School for anyone between the ages of 9 and 12 that are registered. You must attend two of the dates listed. This is not for anyone that was on Barr's, Eagles, Elks or VFW last year. The tryouts will be held indoors because of the weather forecast this week.