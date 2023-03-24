GOLF LEAGUES
Sleepy Hollow Golf Course has several leagues getting ready to start soon and they are as follows:
— The Sleepy Hollow Ladies League will begin league play on May 5. Practice rounds will be held April 21 and April 28. For more information, call 814-374-4111.
— Sign-up sheets for the Franklin Elks men's and women's leagues are hanging up at the club. Practice rounds for the men's league will be held April 20 and April 27 with league play starting on May 4.
— The Franklin Eagles men's league will begin league play on May 2. Practice rounds will be held April 18 and April 25. Sign-up sheets are avilable at the club or at Sleepy Hollow Golf League.
— The Corner Pocket League will begin league play on Wednesday, April 26. Sign-up sheets are available at the bar or at the golf course.
— The Sleepy Hollow Senior Citizens League will begin league play on Tuesday, April 25. More information on this league will be posted at a later date.